House passes bill to Lower Prescription Drug Costs

House Democrats used their legislation through, that a new bill is being passed to lower the cost of prescription drugs. According to 10tv this will allow Medicare recipients’out-of-pocket costs for medicines at $2,000 a year.

Medical would now be able to negotiate prescription drug prices and offer new benefits for seniors. “I think that it is going to be too hot to handle for the Republicans,” said Pelosi, D-Calif.

Of course the pharmaceutical industry is strongly opposed to the bill. The AARP groups are backing it

Democrats have named the drug legislation after the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., who early on sought a dialogue with Trump on drug prices.

Courtesy of 10tv