YG and Kehlani Break Up, She is Single and Focused

YG

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Was it just me or was Kehlani and YG an odd couple?

Its only been three months after going public with their romance, Kehlani and YG have called it quits.

via Page Six:

The Oakland songstress, 24, announced their spilt via social media in a now-deleted tweet amid their very public relationship woes. The “Morning” singer also denied rumors that she’s already moved on to Canadian artist Tory Lanez.

“Because i keep seeing this. i’m addressing it. absolutely not. we made a song for my album,” Kehlani, who welcomed a baby with her ex, Javaughn, in March, wrote about Lanez, Bossip reports. “I am single. and focused.”

Well Im proud of you girl, take care of your daughter and focus on whats best for you.

Courtesy of Love B Scott

