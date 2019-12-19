Diddy To Receive Industry Icon Award at 2020 Grammys

Sean “Diddy” Combs will be honored with the 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons award during the annual pre-Grammys party next month.

Clive Davis, co-host of the pre-Grammy Gala, said it was gratifying to see Puffy named as this year;s recipient.

“From his past innovative and creative contributions right from the very inception of the hip hop revolution, to his many memorable appearances at the pre-Grammy Gala as both speaker and performer, it’s all come full circle,” said Davis.

“I couldn’t be happier for Sean as a dear friend and colleague.”

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards goes down January 26. Diddy joins the list of past recipients which include David Geffen, Berry Gordy, Lucian Grainge, Jay-Z and the 2019 honoree, Clarence Avant.

“Clive Davis and Arista Records gave me a chance when I was starting Bad Boy Records, he was one of the first industry executives to really believe in me. I’m forever grateful for him,” said Combs in a statement. “To be honored at this year’s pre-Grammy Gala and receive the Industry Icons Award is truly a blessing.”

