Missing Columbus Man Found Dead In Car, Police Investigating Homicide

A parked vehicle was reported and was linked to missing a 39-year-old man from East Columbus.
Ricardo Vallejo, 39, was found dead in a parked vehicle Thursday morning. Vallejo has been missing since Dec. 5th.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
According to 10TV, Columbus police were called to the 2900 block of East Moreland Drive. A civilian told authorities a vehicle had been parked on the street and hadn’t been moved for days. Patrol officers found the deceased Vallejo in the vehicle.
Police are still investigating and have no suspects at this time. If you know anything you can call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.
The Latest:
- ALERT! :: Police Warn Of Rise In Short North Car Break-Ins!
- 5 Ways To Protect Yourself Against Holiday Scammers
- President Trump Impeached
- Thomas Quinlan Officially Named New Columbus Police Chief!
- Diddy To Receive Industry Icon Award at 2020 Grammys
- ‘The Game’ Is Coming Back With Some Original Cast Members!!
- Buckeyes Land 24 Players For 2020 Recruiting Class
- Loaded Gun Found In Backpack At Grove City High School
- The Golden Globe’s Blatant Disregard For Ava DuVernay’s ‘When They See Us’ Hits Different
- Gucci Mane Might Have Released the Most Lit Holiday Song ‘Jingle Bales’