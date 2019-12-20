Peep Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin In Teaser Trailer for ‘Respect’

At the beginning of last year it was reported that the Queen of Soul herself, Aretha Franklin (R.I.P) chose Dreamgirl Jennifer Hudson to play her in her upcoming biopic, Respect, and now we finally get our first look at what the American Idol finalist will look like as the music legend.

Though the teaser is less than a minute long the Oscar winning actress already seems like she was the perfect choice to fill the shoes of the 18-time Grammy Award winner as she belts out lines from the classic hit “Respect.”

Directed by Liesl Thomas, Respect will boast an all-star cast that will feature the likes of Respect cast includes Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Hailey Kilgore, Tate Donovan, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, and Mary J. Blige amongst others.

Respect hits theaters on October 9, 2020. Will you be checking for it? Let us know in the comments.

