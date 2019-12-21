Footage Emerges of Boosie Badazz’s SUV Thievery [Video]

Boosie Badazz was the victim of a vehicle break-in recently in where he lost $70,000 worth of jewelry and has put out the call to have his goods returned. New footage of the SUV thievery has emerged and it shows rapper B-Will giving chase as the thieves nearly got caught.

TMZ obtained a copy of the surveillance video showing details that match a police report saying a pair of men in dark clothing scoped out Boosie’s Bentley truck and approached the vehicle before breaking a rear window in where they appeared to lift the jewels. All of this appears to take place in the daytime while Boosie dined at an Atlanta Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen location.

In the clip, an alarm appears to sound off and spook the robbers but they then scramble and get into a waiting car that barely made it out of the parking lot after making a struggle three-point turn that almost gets them caught. Just as the black sedan is poised to pull off, B-Will, real name Brian Willcott, is seen giving chase as the car speeds off.

In all, Boosie was taken for two diamond and rose gold rings valued at $10,000 and a $50,000 Cuban link chain. One of the chunky style rings has the word “BOSSMAN” emblazoned upon it so that will be an impossible piece of jewelry to get off at a pawn shop or black market sale.

In a video that has since appeared to be scrubbed from the Internet, Boosie gave a stern warning to the thieves to bring back what isn’t theirs. Hopefully, they heed word before street justice gets the better of them.

