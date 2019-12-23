Illuminati Alert: Tory Lanez Posts Cryptic Message Alluding To Being In Danger

The idiom be careful what you wish for continues to ring louder and louder in the entertainment business. Tory Lanez might have an issue on his thanks to his record label.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the Canadian native seems to be having a tough week; well according to his own social media feeds at least. Last week he went off on his recording home with a very forward ultimatum regarding his coins. “Interscope Records…If y’all don’t stop playing w/ me..Ima expose what’s really going on in that f*cking building,” he wrote on the photo. In the caption he added further sauce saying y’all play w me if u want to …. Let’s play … y’all got the right f***ing one. While he did not detail the nature of the tension he made it clear he was taking it serious.

Yesterday he made things even more with an intense post to his Twitter account. “To my fellow artist if anything happens to me in any part of this process,” he wrote. “I did it all for my upcoming artist to be smarter with these deals and to be in a better position with ya’ll families. And to be aware of the dangers EVEN WHEN THE BUSINESS IS RIGHT!”

While Tory said he would live on his IG Story that night he failed to do so. Let’s hope both parties are able to settle whatever is going civilly.

