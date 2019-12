As the world winds down for the holidays and prepares for 2020, Drake decided to keep his foot on the gas and release a brand new track titled “War”.

“War Freestyle off of the EL KUUMBA tape link in bio” he said in his caption on Instagram. Check out the track and let us know your thoughts!

Drake Keeps His Foot On The Gas To End 2019 With Brand New Song Called “War” was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Written By: Justin Thomas - Online Editor Posted December 24, 2019

