Sean Price & Lil Fame ft. Rim, Teflon & I-Fresh “Peter Pop Off,” Boosie Badazz ft. Tycho Cassini “Rotation” & More | Daily Visuals 12.24.19

As far as Hip-Hop culture goes Brooklyn heads been known for “taking it” ever since KRS-One dropped the classic cut “The Bridge Is Over” but today some Kings County MC’s are in the giving spirit courtesy of Lil Fame and Sean Price (R.I.P).

For their collaborative clip to “Peter Pop Off,” Fame takes heads back to Brownsville projects were life is all too real for it’s residents, and for Sean’s verse we get an animated version of the rap deity in the place he called home.

From the PJ’s to the strip club, Boosie Badazz links up with Tycho Cassini as they enjoy the thick talent who twerk like they were born to do it for their visuals to “Rotation.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from D Smoke, Doe Boy featuring Lil Durk, and more.

SEAN PRICE & LIL FAME FT. RIM, TEFLON & I-FRESH – “PETER POP OFF”

BOOSIE BADAZZ FT. TYCHO CASSINI – “ROTATION”

D SMOKE – “LIL’ RED”

FIVIO FOREIGN FT. KING COMBS”

DANILEIGH – “USUALLY”

DOE BOY FT. LIL DURK – “MINI VANS”

