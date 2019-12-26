CLOSE
Cincinnati Named City With Highest Hate Crime Rates in Ohio

Cityscape of Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

Source: Danita Delimont / Getty

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a new report from data gathered by the agency declaring Cincinnati the city with the largest number of hate crimes in the state of Ohio.  The report stated that Cincinnati had a high number of hate crimes against an individual because of a racial or ethnic reason.  The second highest cause in the city for hate crimes was religion.

Local organizations and religious groups in the Cincinnati area have been taking extra security measures to protect themselves and their communities.  In 2018 Ohio had a total of 350 reported hate crimes in the metro area in comparison to 235 in Kentucky and 111 in Indiana.

