Just a few days before Christmas Lil Wayne’s private jet was targeted by several federal agencies in response to drugs and guns allegedly being on board. Later that evening Weezy tweeted to his fans that he was OK, but it appears that he may not be out of the woods just yet.

According to the Miami Herald, tucked away in Wayne’s Coach bag was a gold-plated gun with a pearl grip, but also several different hard drugs that could come with major consequences. It’s not known at this time who the gun, a .45 caliber pistol, was registered to.

The list of drugs states Tunechi was riding with heroin, molly, cocaine and weed. It’s unclear as to the quantities of each drug.

Stay tuned. Things could be close to getting a little sticky for the Young Money CEO.

Gun and Heroine Found in Lil Wayne’s Personal Bag, Per Report was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Matty Willz Posted January 1, 2020

