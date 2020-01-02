Radio One Columbus Purchases Telemundo Columbus and BounceTV Columbus

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

RADIO ONE COLUMBUS ACQUIRES WQMC-TV WHICH INCLUDES THE AFFILIATES TELEMUNDO AND BOUNCE TV

Urban Radio Powerhouse to Grow Footprint in Central Ohio

(Columbus, OH January 2, 2020) Radio One Columbus announces the acquisition of WQMC- TV that holds the affiliate networks of Telemundo Columbus and BounceTV Columbus. The urban powerhouse cluster: Power 107.5/106.3FM, Magic 95.5FM, Joy 107.1FM, has a proven track record as the one of the most trusted voices within the urban community through their radio and digital platforms.

With the addition of Telemundo; which focuses on reaching the Hispanic community, Radio One will continue to expand its footprint in Central Ohio. The acquisition of Bounce TV will deepen the company’s commitment to providing original music programming, talk shows, business news, movies and culturally relevant content to the African American community.

“We are thrilled to add Bounce and Telemundo to our portfolio of stations in Columbus,” says Regional Vice President, Eddie Harrell, Jr. “With the addition of these powerful television networks, we have strengthened our position in the market and solidified our commitment to super serve the minority communities of Central Ohio,” adds Harrell.

“We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to pass the torch of service to Radio One for the stewardship of WQMC in Columbus Ohio. Our station has faithfully served the needs of the African American community of Columbus with Bounce TV since its network sign on in September 2011 and the Hispanic community with Telemundo since March of 2012. Both stations have developed deep roots and loyal viewers in Columbus over the years. Combined these communities represent approximately 38% of the Columbus market population. Radio One also has a rich and long history serving these communities in Columbus and so it’s a logical next step for all parties,” Richard C. Schilg, Chairman CEO Media Columbus.

These new additions will further cement Radio One as the predominant media entity in Central Ohio that reaches the African American and Hispanic communities.

About Urban One, Inc.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), formerly known as Radio One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As one of the nation’s largest radio broadcasting companies, Urban One currently owns and/or operates 57 broadcast stations in 15 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Russ Parr Morning Show, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Get up Morning! with Erica Campbell, DL Hughley Show, Ed Lover Show, Willie Moore Jr Show, Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy Reverend Al Sharpton Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), the largest digital resource for urban enthusiasts and Blacks, reaching millions each month through its Cassius and BHM Digital platforms. Additionally, One Solution, the Company’s branded content agency and studio combines the dynamics of the Urban One’s holdings to provide brands with an integrated and effectively engaging marketing approach that reaches 82% of Black Americans throughout the country.

Contact: Yaves M. Ellis

(614) 487-1444

Yellis@Radio-One.Com

