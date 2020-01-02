Over 300 New Year Gun Shots Reported in Columbus, Shooters to Face Fines and Possible Jail Time

The Columbus Police asked us not to but almost 350 celebratory shots were reportedly fired in the Columbus metro as we rang in the new year.
According to WBNS, the Columbus Police Department now have ShotSpotter technology in several neighborhoods enabling them to pinpoint the location of gunfire. ShotSpotter is currently monitoring around nine miles of the Hilltop, Linden, and the Southside areas. Deputy Chief Richard Bash told WBNS, “we were able to get historical data as to where these rounds are coming from so that we can follow up in the next few days with those individuals that we determine were firing rounds so we can file the proper charges.”
If caught, accusers will be given citations that could result in a one-thousand dollar fine and jail time.
