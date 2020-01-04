CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Dam Dash Admitted Aaliyah Wanted Nothing To Do With R.Kelly

Damon Dash

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


The alleged creepiness of R.Kelly just keep’s getting crazier and crazier. Now we all know R.Kelly was married to R&B Princess Aaliyah. Not to mention he married her when she was only 15 years old. Well Aaliyah’s last boyfriend Dam Dash has came out in a recent video stating what he claim’s to be Aaliyah’s true feeling’s about Her and R.Kelly’s relationship. Click Here to see video.

Dam Dash Admitted Aaliyah Wanted Nothing To Do With R.Kelly  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On Power 107.5:
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close