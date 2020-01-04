The alleged creepiness of R.Kelly just keep’s getting crazier and crazier. Now we all know R.Kelly was married to R&B Princess Aaliyah. Not to mention he married her when she was only 15 years old. Well Aaliyah’s last boyfriend Dam Dash has came out in a recent video stating what he claim’s to be Aaliyah’s true feeling’s about Her and R.Kelly’s relationship. Click Here to see video.
Dam Dash Admitted Aaliyah Wanted Nothing To Do With R.Kelly was originally published on wiznation.com
Also On Power 107.5: