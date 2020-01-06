French Montana and 50 Cent have been feuding for the past few weeks over money, capping and a lot of egotistical d*** swinging. French has taken things to another level because he posted a massive spoiler to this past week’s episode of Power.

We’re sure French was doing this to upset and troll 50 Cent but it may have backfired. We take our Power seriously and we don’t want any spoilers.

French may be out here thinking about just his feud with 50, but he made a lot of enemies from people who are dead serious about not having a single moment or second of their favorite show spoiled. The result is a French Montana dragging that he maybe didn’t see coming or didn’t care about.

You hate to see it…

French Montana really leaked the episode of power now I don’t really wanna watch it tonight 🙄 lmao — Jadddda_ (@_Jadddda) January 6, 2020

French Montana Spoiled ‘Power’ To Troll 50 Cent, Gets Blasted was originally published on themorninghustle.com

