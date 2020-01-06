GET THE LOOK: All You Need Is $20 And Some Patience To Recreate Tiffany Haddish’s Golden Globe Awards Hairstyle

Tiffany Haddish is unapologetic about many things when it comes to the fashion and beauty world: re-wearing her dresses, re-wearing Beyoncé’s custom suits (come on, you know you were jealous), and as of late, killing it with her red carpet looks. The Golden Globe Awards officially kicks off award season and where we get to see celebs rocking beautiful gowns, taking fashion risks, and even (gasp!) some fashion misses. The beauty moments will be plentiful, with makeup and hair inspiration to last us a season (or more).

For the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Tiffany Haddish served us a ruched pink gown that stood out on the red carpet. I love that Galia Lahava designer placed this silhouette with this color.

To further add to the sex appeal, it was all about the hair. Bobs have been trending whether in fun colors or your natural hair color, like Haddish displayed on the red carpet. This hairstyle shows off her face, which always has a myriad of expressions. We caught up with celebrity hairstylist, Ray Christopher, who gave us the details on Tiffany Haddish’s slicked back, teased bob and how you can get the look. He exclusively told Hello Beautiful, “This look was totally inspired by a past style worn by Charlize Theron a few years ago. I loved the chicness of the style and had a vision to create one by adding my own personal flare.

While millions of eyes were on Haddish and she was wearing a designer frock, her hair didn’t cost more than $21.00 to achieve (well, minus Christopher’s expert hands, of course). Nevertheless, using these products that you can get at your local WalMart or online for a hands free shopping experience, it’s nice to know that you can DIY this look.

Keep clicking for Ray Christopher’s step by step instructions.

Written By: Danielle James Posted 9 hours ago

