China Mac & Method Man “Wu Tang Remix,” BlocBoy JB “Still Crippin” & More | Daily Visuals 1.6.20

China Mac’s been dropping his own remix versions to classic Wu-Tang Clan instrumentals for a minute now and luckily for him an OG member of Shaolin was listening and decided to link up with the Chinese rapper.

For the visuals to “Wu Tang Remix,” China Mac and M-E-T-H-O-D Man get together at an underground fight club to drop bars with C-Mac sporting that old school white eye contact lens that Method made famous.

From the old school to the new, BlocBoy JB has no qualms about showing his loyalty to the boys in blue (not the police) and takes a break from filling up his tank at the gas station to let everyone know what’s hood in the clip for “Still Crippin.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from YFN Lucci featuring Bigga Rankin, Stormzy, and more.

CHINA MAC & METHOD MAN – “WU TANG REMIX”

BLOCBOY JB – “STILL CRIPPIN”

YFN LUCCI FT. BIGGA RANKIN – “LONELY”

STORMZY – “DISAPPOINTED”

SKIP MARLEY & H.E.R. – “SLOW DOWN”

THEES HANDZ, THE GROUCH & MURS – “RWTHYA”

HOODRICK PABLO JUAN – “SH*T”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “RED LIGHT”

