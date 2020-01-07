MAGA fans Upset over George Lopez Comment

MAGA children are whining at the fact that the Mexican-American comedian George Lopez took a shot at his own people. It was simply a joke that came from a news editor M. Hanif Jazayeri.

OMG! Iran's regime just announced an $80 million bounty for anyone who brings the head of @realDonaldTrump for killing Soleimani.

PS: Iran's ppl however are overjoyed at Soleimani's death. As the #IranProtests have shown, they long for an end to the mullahs' tyranny #FreeIran2020 pic.twitter.com/uB3zOG5EKA — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) January 5, 2020

It is true that the Iranian people are happy with the death of Soleimani, but the top officials of Iran have not addressed this bounty officially, although it is getting a lot of media coverage.

Comedian George Lopez took it upon himself to simply say that “We’ll do it for half,” referring to the $80million dollar bounty placed on the head of President Donald Trump.

Clearly it was a joke, but now MAGA supporters want the government to take this as a serious threat.

What do you think?

Courtesy of hiphopwired.com