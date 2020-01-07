CLOSE
National
HomeNational

MAGA fans Upset over George Lopez Comment

Kanye West MAGA hat

Source: Kanye West / Instagram

MAGA children are whining at the fact that the Mexican-American comedian George Lopez took a shot at his own people. It was simply a joke that came from a news editor M. Hanif Jazayeri.

It is true that the Iranian people are happy with the death of Soleimani, but the top officials of Iran have not addressed this bounty officially, although it is getting a lot of media coverage.

Comedian George Lopez took it upon himself to simply say that “We’ll do it for half,” referring to the $80million dollar bounty placed on the head of President Donald Trump.

Clearly it was a joke, but now MAGA supporters want the government  to take this as a serious threat.

What do you think?

Courtesy of hiphopwired.com

You Will Absolutely Love These Cute Celebrity Christmas Family Photos
20 photos

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close