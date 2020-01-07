According to TMZ the rap duo Rae Sremmurd’s stepdad, Floyd Sullivan, was shot and killed in Mississippi Monday night. The police have taken their 19-year-old half brother, Michael Sullivan, into custody.

According to law enforcement, Police arrived to the home where officers found 62-year-old Sullivan dead due to multiple gun shot wounds. Their younger brother is being held for a psychiatric evaluation and believed to be a person of interest in the shooting.

Police say that no one else is being looked at for the murder.

We send our condolences to the family and will update this story as more details become available.

Source: TMZ

Rae Sremmurd's Stepdad Killed & The Younger Brother Is In Custody was originally published on hot963.com

Written By: Jennifer | @jenn.alyse Posted 8 hours ago

