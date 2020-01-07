Biggest L to Madame Tussauds for Nicki Minaj Wax Figure Unveiling

I will admit I am not the biggest Nicki Minaj fan, but the girl is a pretty girl with some amazing features. So its only right that her wax figure serves her face and body justice, right?

Madame Tussauds unveiled Nicki Minaj wax figure and lets just say fans were not happy with how it looked.

“Whoever did that wax figure of Nicki Minaj needs to be fired,” wrote one Twitter user. Another person tweeted, “Y’all see that Nicki Minaj wax figure?????😭 whoever did that needs a kick and more.”

Madame Tussauds Unveils Nicki Minaj's Wax Figure in Germany https://t.co/hpjdkYawOU — TMZ (@TMZ) January 7, 2020

IDK who this looks like but its NOT Onika.

What do you think?

Madame Tussauds is getting the Biggest L for this wax figure.