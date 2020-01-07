Imma Head Out: Celebs Are Filing For Dual Citizenship In Africa — Here’s How You Can Too 

There’s been a running joke amongst Black people for years that when ish hits the fan again in America, we’re all making our way back to Africa. But between 2018 and 2019, that dream has become a reality for many millennials.

Young, Black 20-30 somethings are no longer taking their vacation coins to Cabo and Cancun. Africa is where it’s at now! And although it took us many decades to understand and appreciate the rich continent — better late than never.

Even celebs are getting hip to the homeland wave. Many visited Ghana during the holidays for the Year of Return in which African Americans and the diaspora visited their motherland countries to celebrate “the cumulative resilience of all the victims of the Transatlantic slave Trade who were scattered and displaced through the world in North America, South America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia’.

And with all that’s going on in the states these days, it’s the opportune time for Black folks to take a much needed break from the madness. Shortly after most of us returned to work after the holidays, America was experiencing mayhem following Trump’s decision to kill Iranian leader Soleimani and declare a World War III. Stars like Cardi B took to social media to to share her thoughts about the madness.

Naaaaa these memes are fuckin 😅😅 😩but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020

She even asked fans to convince hubby Offset to move to Nigeria with her and baby Kulture.

Convince him to move with me pic.twitter.com/faeAVMHQBe — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2020

Cardi isn’t the only one taking that jump to African citizenship. Ludacris recently received his Gabonese citizenship over Christmas break. His wife Eudoxie is Gabonese.

Thinking about getting your citizenship in an African country? Hit the flip to find out more.

