Martin Lawrence Opens Up About his Co-Star Tisha Campbell

The 90’s sitcom that stole the heart of millions, Martin, had came to a screeching halt in 199, when then co-star Tisha Campbell filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him. The alleged lawsuit stated sexual harassment and abuse against the star.

His career slowed down, but he was still very much around. At the age 54, Martin Lawrence sat down with GQ magazine to clarify some things, and give fans a true insight on what he has actually been up to.

Via GQ.

You did the show for five seasons, right? How come it ended?

Well, how can I say this? It just was time to end. Let’s just put it that way. It was just, at that time, there was some, um, there were some things that was being said that—

You’re talking about Tisha Campbell’s lawsuit?

Yeah. Yeah.

I saw that you guys had been spending time together recently.

Yeah. Because none of that was true. It was all a lot of bullshit and—

What was bullshit?

Just whoever’s side it was, it was bullshit.

Did you guys ever talk about it?

We don’t need to talk about something that just didn’t happen. So I just decided to walk away from the show. I just decided to end it. People said that I got canceled, but that wasn’t the case. I decided to just leave the show.

Let me ask the question a different way: Do you understand Tisha’s perspective differently now than you did then?

I love Tisha. I’ve seen her then and now, now and then, always with nothing but love. I have nothing but love for her, and I always have.

WOW! After all that he still loves the woman. i wish things could’ve been different so we could had more memories to make with such great show.