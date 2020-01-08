Martin Lawrence — who’s currently promoting BAD BOYS 3 — is finally opening up about past Tisha Campbell drama and his current day response might be a shocker to fans.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

In other news, a screenshot of the XXL Freshman 2020 list was allegedly leaked, Rob Kardashian takes Blac Chyna to court because she claims she’s unfit to raise a child, and Monica hit the ‘gram to share what she’s looking for in a man since moving on from Shannon Brown.

Details below!

SEE ALSO: Martin Lawrence Finally Opens Up About Tisha Campbell’s Past Harassment Lawsuit Against Him

SEE ALSO: “I’m Not Looking” Monica Shares What She Wants In Her Next Man

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE

The Lo’ Down: Martin Finally Opens Up About Past Drama With Tisha Campbell [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Power 107.5: