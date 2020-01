It has been declared that there will be NO Host for the 2020 Oscars. The ratings from last years award show soared with a 12% increase, and over 29 million viewers watched the show. Producers say the experiment of not having a host was a success, so therefor they are going to keep it that way for 2020.

Catch the Oscars on ABC February 9, 2020.

Courtesy of CNN.com