According to ABC News, Georgia police are searching for a man who broke into a Taco bell, cooked himself a meal and then took a nap.

Honestly watching the video myself makes me think about the word HUMANITY. I mean yes breaking an entering is a crime but this guy was hungry, and tired, possibly drunk although that hasn’t bee confirmed. My thing is this could have been a much worst case, but he ate, slept and left. Where’s the harm in that?

