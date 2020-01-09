HELLO WORLD: Headed To Miami For MLK Day Weekend? Here’s The Hip Hop Event You Need To Be At

Red Bull partnered with rapper Denzel Curry to create Red Bull Zeltron World Wide. This is a wrestling-inspired, 5-round rap battle between young rappers. Instead of stepping into a ring to fight, artists step into the ring and go head-to-head in a rap blowout, attempting to one up each other with their lyrical skills. The event launched in Atlanta, Georgia on November 3rd, 2019. The next stop will be Miami, Florida on Saturday, January 18th, 2020.

The Miami stop is especially important to Denzel Curry as the young rapper is from Carol City, Florida. The event is named after Curry’s alter ego, ‘Zeltron.’ This event came to be back in 2018 when Curry went head-to-head in a rap battle against New York’s Flatbush Zombies, showcasing a punk-rap style at an event called, Red Bull Presents: Zeltron vs. Zombies. The event has since turned into a series.

The Atlanta edition showed much promise, with Curry battling Joey Bada$$ in the ring for all of the Atlanta audience to see. This event is a great opportunity to see up and coming rappers that have amassed a large following in the underground music scene.

Curry was recently added to the Bonaroo 2020 roster, so now is the time to check him out, while it’s still affordable. The Miami event will be taking place at the Magic City Innovation District from 8PM to midnight. The tickets are less than $20.00, making it an affordable event during what’s normally an expensive weekend in Miami. Red Bull has been celebrating music, the culture, and the creative minds behind it for 20 years. They throw multiple festivals, music education workshops, collaborate with artists, and more.

Miami will be packed during MLK Day weekend and if you’re looking for a different vibe and a fun event, you’ll want to check this out. You can find out more information about the series here.

Looking to purchase tickets? You can buy here.

DON’T MISS:

HELLO WORLD: Jazz In The Gardens Is The Perfect Mother Daughter Trip

HELLO WORLD: 5 Things You Need To Know Before You Attend A Yacht Week

HELLO WORLD: Ali Week In Louisville, KY Celebrates The Life And Legacy Of ‘The Greatest’

HELLO WORLD: Headed To Miami For MLK Day Weekend? Here’s The Hip Hop Event You Need To Be At was originally published on hellobeautiful.com