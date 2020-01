Do you wash your new underwear before you put them on? #TeamHustle weighs in…

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE

Why You Should Wash Your New Underwear Before You Wear Them was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Written By: The Morning Hustle Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: