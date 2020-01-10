When Boosie Badazz rocked a sweater with Kappa Alpha Psi’s letters and founding year on it at a Houston Rockets game, all hell broke loose. The rapper was one of the top trending subjects on Twitter that Wednesday, particularly because Black Greek organizations believed he shouldn’t be rocking letters he hasn’t earned.

At first, Boosie vehemently defended his choice of clothing writing in a now deleted Instagram post, “I WAS N THE MALL LOOKING FOR RED N SAW THE SWEATER N IT WAS HARD. YES I KNEW IT WAS A KAPPA SWEATER. I THOUGHT I WOULD GET LOVE FROM WEARING IT NOT HATE. CALM YALL AS DOWN BRA I WAS JUST GETTING FRESH #leavemealone.”

Some folks even thought Boosie earned his Kappa stripes because many guys in the fraternity do their famous shimmy stroll to Boosie’s hit song “Wipe Me Down”.

But a lot of Greeks still weren’t having it.

Eventually, after much debate online and folks reaching out to Boosie, the 37-year-old rapper had a change of heart, according to XXL. On Thursday, he apologized to the brothers of Kappa Alpha Psi, Fraternity Inc.

“Aye check this out,” Boosie started. “I wanna give a shout out to all the Kappas mane. If I offended y’all in any kind of way that’s my bad. You know, but uhh, I ain’t gon’ wear y’all shirt no more but I just found out that y’all step to ‘Wipe Me Down.’”

Boosie’s only request was that he be taught how to shimmy and stroll just like a Kappa. “Y’all gotta teach me how to do the Kappa stuff, the Kappa dance. Cause i’ma hit that b*tch on Boosie Bash,” he said.

It seems the Kappa’s have obliged because Boosie was surely caught on camera being taught how to shimmy.

It’s already the most entertaining thing of 2020.

Check out the hilarity for yourself below to get your weekend started on a shimmy strong note.

Video Of Boosie Badazz Learning How To Kappa Shimmy Is The Perfect Way To End Your Week was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: Royce Dunmore Posted 9 hours ago

