Incredible Worthington church’s gift helps nearly 3,000 families, clears $3.8 million in medical debt

On Christmas Eve, Rev. Dr. Julia Wharff Piermont made the announcement that the church would help households who have medical debt the church raised $15,000 for about 1,200 families in Franklin County. They worked with “RIP Medical Debt” The national nonprofit takes donations from places like churches, purchases debt for pennies on the dollar, and the debt is forgiven. They thought that they would be able to take care of $1.5 Million dollars worth of death it wasn’t until they got the news last week that their donation had the ability to take care of $3.8 million dollars worth of debt. Full Story Here

