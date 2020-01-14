5 Ohio Cities Top Bed Bug List

For three consecutive years Baltimore has held the number spot when it comes to having bed bugs. Right now Washington D.C. is in the lead with the #1 spot while Baltimore has fallen to #2.

Orkins Top 50 Bed Bug Cities list hold 5 Ohio cities, and Columbus ranks as #5. Another we aren’t too proud to be apart of. The list comes out from where Orkin preformed the most bed bug treatments. So good word there is TREATMENTS.

Washington D.C. Baltimore Chicago Los Angeles Columbus, OH Cincinnati Detroit New York (-4) San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose Dallas-Fort Worth (+5) Indianapolis Philadelphia Atlanta (+3) Cleveland-Akron-Canton, Ohio (-1) Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (-3) Richmond-Petersburg, Va. (-5) Houston Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Va. (+2) Charlotte, N.C. (-3) Buffalo, N.Y. (-2) Knoxville, Tenn. Nashville, Tenn. (+1) Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Mich. (+4) Pittsburgh Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.-Asheville, N.C. Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, Ill. (+4) Phoenix (-1) Denver (-6) Milwaukee Hartford-New Haven, Conn. (+1) Charleston-Huntington, W.Va. (+5) Boston (-4) Syracuse, N.Y. (+7) Dayton, Ohio (-2) St. Louis (+2) Seattle (-2) Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (+9) Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, M.I. (new to list) Omaha, N.E. (-6) Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Dubuque, Iowa (-2) San Diego (new to list) Lexington, Ky. (+1) Honolulu, Hawaii (+5) Louisville, Ky. (-3) Las Vegas (+4) Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem, N.C. (-4) New Orleans (new to list) Myrtle Beach-Florence, S.C. (-9) Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla. (-14) Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y.

“The number of bed bug infestations in the United States is still rising,” says Dr. Tim Husen, an Orkin entomologist. “They continue to invade our homes and businesses on a regular basis because they are not seasonal pests, and only need blood to survive,” he says.

What to do to check your home for bed bugs.

At Home:

Inspect your home for signs of bed bugs regularly. Check the places where bed bugs hide during the day, including mattress tags and seams, and behind baseboards, headboards, electrical outlets and picture frames.

Decrease clutter around your home to make it easier to spot bed bugs on your own or during professional inspections.

Inspect all secondhand furniture before bringing it inside your home. This is a common way for bed bugs to be introduced into homes.

Dry potentially infested bed linens, curtains and stuffed animals on the hottest temperature allowed for the fabric.

During travel, remember the acronym S.L.E.E.P to inspect for bed bugs:

S urvey the hotel room for signs of an infestation. Be on the lookout for tiny, ink-colored stains on mattress seams, in soft furniture and behind headboards.

Courtesy of Orkin.com