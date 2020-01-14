Meek Mill Tries To Deescalate Brewing Pop Smoke & Casanova Beef

A brewing beef between two of Brooklyn’s up and coming rappers caught the attention of outsider Meek Mill, who attempted to broker a peace. Pop Smoke threw shots at Casanova, prompting Meek to step in and offer his assistance in de-escalating the situation.

Pop, 20, took to Instagram to preview a new track and video, but the caption had a message for Casanova.

“YALL OLD N*GGAS BETTER PACK IT UP. HIS AINT NO TRASHANOVA SHIT NO SCARY L SH*T YALL KNOW THE WOOS RUN THE CITY YALL N*GGAS COULD NEVER BE ME #straightshit #Woosh*t #doublegsh*t #Ripclovergz #ripshyste #ripyola #riprohan #ripdonald,” Pop wrote in the caption.

The “Welcome To The Party” rapper is referencing Casanova, 33, and Smoove L, who both collaborated on the Behind The Scars star’s “Demons & Devils” track.

Meek, taking a look at the situation, offered a couple of tweets on the matter.

“Y’all Brooklyn n*ggas be beefing wit each other too much lol,” Meek tweeted. He added, “Stop pumping that sh*t too if you not involved ….. let them guys get they money and if you official and you around say something!”

But it became clear that Brooklynites didn’t need the Philly native’s referring and urged him to sit this one out.

“Who am I to talk right I beefed with every rapper in my city b4 except a few lol,” Meek wrote in response to a fan who noted that Philadelphia’s own scene had its share of beef exclusive to the city’s borders.

“Facts tho let me mind mines … I’m from Philly … I try to be be meek Luther king some days,” Meek said to a fan who told him to “stay out of Brooklyn business.”

Both Casanova and Pop Smoke are street certified so hopefully, the pair can come to an agreement before things get messier.

Y’all Brooklyn niggas be beefing wit each other too much lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 13, 2020

Stop pumping that shit too if you not involved ….. let them guys get they money and if you official and you around say something! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 13, 2020

Who am I to talk right I beefed with every rapper in my city b4 except a few lol https://t.co/jl0WJxDFX1 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 13, 2020

Facts tho let me mind mines … I’m from Philly … I try to be be meek Luther king some days https://t.co/prAjzDfECI — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 13, 2020

