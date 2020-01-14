CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Who Are The Top Female Rappers In The Game?

This isn’t a debate, this is The Morning Hustle breaking down some of their favorite female rappers of today & all-time!

As we get to know our listeners, each of the talent wanted to share who some of their personal favorite emcees are of today & all-time! Behind the scenes, things did get heated when mentioning who is THE ALL-TIME greatest, but all the artists mentioned are all legendary or making major noise in the industry today for various reasons. Make sure you take a few minutes out of your day and check out some of the artists mentioned that you may not be familiar with!

From the greats like Lauryn Hill, Da Brat, Lil Kim to today’s best like Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Rapsody, and Tierra Whack, all whom have created a memorable history or are on their way to doing so.

You can see the diversity on the list, so make sure you follow us on Instagram at @themorninghustle and comment on who YOUR personal favorite is or maybe someone we should keep an eye on.

 

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Nas Celebrates His New Album Hip Hop is Dead At His Black & White Ball - December 18, 2006

No Trophies: 15 Star Rappers Who Have Never Won A Grammy

15 photos Launch gallery

No Trophies: 15 Star Rappers Who Have Never Won A Grammy

Continue reading No Trophies: 15 Star Rappers Who Have Never Won A Grammy

No Trophies: 15 Star Rappers Who Have Never Won A Grammy

[caption id="attachment_800997" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty[/caption] The late, great Phife Dawg famously rapped, "I'll never let a statue tell me how nice I am," on "Award Tour." The words ring true when it comes to the Grammy Awards, which often have been lacking when it comes to its respect for Hip-Hop culture.  Back in the day, the Grammys wouldn't even air the Rap category winners during the proper show. To many the slights still continue, like Jay-Z sitting in the front row only to go 0-8 in Grammy wins in 2018. Every year it's a guarantee, the Hip-Hop heads will be upset, about something, justifiably so. Needless to say, the Grammys' relation with the culture is still strained at best, with artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino all essentially curving the show after being asked and passing on performing. Considering the amount of Hip-Hop legends, who have dropped quality material, only to never take home a Grammy Award, you can't blame them. Like Phife insinuated, a Grammy Award will never make you a great MC, but the acknowledgment would still be cool. As evidence, check out the eyebrow-raising list of Hip-Hop artists who have never won a Grammy in the gallery. -- Photo Getty  

Who Are The Top Female Rappers In The Game?  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close