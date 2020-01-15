Gucci Mane Searching For New ‘1017 Artist’

Ever since ‘1017 Records’ launched back in 2007, Gucci Mane has given us an array of different artists. Those talents most recently range from Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Lil Quil, Z-Money, and AsianLil Wop. The label has also given us classic hits from Migos, PeeWee Longway, Young Dolph, Waka Flocka, and so many other artists who helped keep the sound of trap music alive.

1st artist I sign to 1017 U get a million 2020!! #1017WorldwideMillionaires 🥶 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) January 15, 2020

Yet again, Gucci mane is hitting the streets again to find not only to unique voice, but someone who has the entire package that can be the next big artist represent ‘1017’. Following the announcement, #1017WorldWideMillionaires began to trend on Twitter. His first update came a few days ago and it reads,”Who the hardest unsigned artist out right now?”,”I’m trying to give them a deal and a million today!” Its not apparent if Gucci has made his decision yet but I know whenever he does make his announcement, everyone will be anticipating to see what this new artist can bring to the table. A deal and $1 million dollars, who can beat that?

