Lousiana State University defeated the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship, and Odell Beckham Jr. was there with his alma mater for a wild celebration. After the Cleveland Browns wide receiver was seen handing out wads of cash to players in the locker room, it’s since come out that the money was allegedly nothing but fake bills.

Beckham turned heads after a clip of him handing out stacks made their way across sports outlets and social media, with many noting that the move would very well be a violation of NCAA rules.

Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin were the players that Beckham gave cash to right under the glare of the camera, and reporter Morgan Lagree posted the moment to his Twitter account that was once public but is now locked for reasons we’re unable to determine as of yet. Beckham also joked about selling Jefferson’s game cleats for $200,00.

LSU officials in a statement to local publication The Advocate claim that the cash was not real but the school and the NCAA will launch an investigation to determine the truth of the statement. Beckham has yet to make any public statements regarding the celebration and his comments.

Photo: Getty

Odell Beckham Jr. Gave Out Fake Cash At LSU Championship Celebration, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: D.L. Chandler Posted 4 hours ago

