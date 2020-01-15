The Presidential Debate Recap, Method Man & Mary J. Blige Reunite, and More Antonio Brown Drama

Presidential Debate Recap

There were moments on stage when tensions got heated, but the four leading candidates leading atop the Iowa polls (Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren) all took the approach that they had the paths to victory, and didn’t push the boundaries to far in the races first real test in 2020.

Source CNN

‘Power’ Adds Method Man To Mary J. Blige-Led Spinoff Of Starz Drama

We are here for this! The Grammy duo Method Man & Mary J. Blige are reuniting for the Starz’s Power spinoff.

The pair won Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group back in 1996, the reunite in 2020 and now are joining the Mudbound actress in the cast of Power Book II.

Source: Deadline

More Drama For Antonio Brown

The Hollywood (Florida) Police Department announced that its athletic league has severed ties with wide receiver Antonio Brown and returned a donation given by Brown.

This is following an obscene outburst toward the police and the mother of his children in the start of the week.

According to ESPN, “Brown posted a live feed of the encounter, which also included his children, on Instagram, and it was later picked up by TMZ. In it, he can be heard using explicit language and calling the police officers explicit names.”

Written By: Justin Thomas - Online Editor Posted 9 hours ago

