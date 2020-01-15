Vince Vaughn Cancelled After Video Shows him Shaking Hands with Trump

Twitter is dragging one of my favorite actor, after he was spotted shaking hands with POTUS at the college football nation championship game.

“Ladies & gentlemen, I regret to inform you Vince Vaughn is CANCELED,” one Twitter user wrote.

Journalist Timothy Burke, Vaughn, 49, who was sat alongside POTUS and Melania Trump in a VIP suite, was seen chatting it up with the president and the first lady.

The Wedding Crashers star stood up to leave but first he shook hands with Trump and has a smile on his face. The exchange went viral and many people, went to Twitter to voice their feelings, stating that the star was cancelled.

Courtesy of LoveBScott

What do you think, Cancel Vince Vaughn?