Don’t Put Your Expectations of Me, On Me

Let me be the one to tell you I find my life so much more stress free by allowing people to be who they are. I no longer try to control people but just let them exist for who they are. If i don’t like it, i move them out of my life, and if i like what they bring to the table I keep them around. That applies to friendships, relationships, co workers, and even from parent to child.
The best way to be stress free when it comes to dealing with other INDIVIDUALS is to simply just let that person be an INDIVIDUAL. It’s Not your job to fix or mold someone and it’s definitely NOT fair to put your Expectations on them. I mean let’s be honest A LOT of people are still trying to figure out who they are let alone figure out how to deal with others in their life. So learn to let someone just Exist, No Pressure on that person or Yourself!! #motivation #expectations #relationships #wordtonip
