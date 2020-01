2020 I started my life off single and it feels so good to not have no drama, my own peace and just happiness. Although sometimes the thought of having relationship pops into my head all the time, I am not PRESSED to share my energy with someone except myself, my work and of course my Children. I did happen to find this real cool video online that I figured Id share just in case you were in my shoes and are thinking about getting back out there in the Dating Game.

