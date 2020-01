This is not my favorite cookie, but nationally January 16th is recognized as National Fig Newton day. 1891 the first fig newton was baked in Newton, Massachusetts and for some the fig newton happens to be their favorite treat.

Enjoy a Fig Newton, fig roll or make your own. It comes in a variety of flavors, but fig seems to be the most popular, some call it a bar, I call it a cookie.

Use #NationalFigNewtonDay on your social media.

Courtesy of nationaldaycalendar