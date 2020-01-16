Rain in Australia, Containing Wildfires, Fire Crews Declare Damage Apocalyptic

Rain goes a long way doe the continent of Australia, as due to devastating wildfires have scorched the beautiful continent for weeks. More than 25.5 millions acres are scorched, while 28 peopled were killed, 1 billions animas believed dead, and 2,600 homes destroyed.

Fueled by drought, the fires roared through Australia during one of the hottest and driest year on record.

The rain that showered down Thursday morning has brought about much relief for the firefighter crews. “Although this rain will not extinguish all fires, it will certainly go a long way towards containment.” tweeted by the New Wales Rural Fire Service.

There were flames 20 to 30 feet high, so intense that the paint on fire trucks melted off, said one firefighter, according to Foxnews.com

142 U.S. firefighters are assigned to Australia to assist with the ongoing wildfire efforts, National Interagency Fire Center.

Say a prayer for beautiful Australia and the firefighters helping to fight the wildfires.

Courtesy of Foxnews.com