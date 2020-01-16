Earlier this week Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s lawyer filed for a motion to have him serve out his two year sentence in the comfort of his own home due to fear of retaliation for alllll his snitching while behind bars.

While we already know how snitches get dealt with behind bars, Tekashi’s former manager turned extorter, Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, might’ve given Tekashi’s lawyer some material to help prove his client is in imminent danger while in prison. A few days ago Tr3way Entertainment’s IG page posted a picture of Shotti and a few of his homies posting up behind bars with a caption that read “DIFFRENT SURROUNDINGS BUT ITS STILL TR3YWAY!!!### PRAY 4 MY ENEMIES !!!”

While we’re sure the rainbow haired rapper isn’t fazed by Shotti’s prayer request (LOL), it might be something that could remind him that maybe he should watch his back just in case.

As of right now Shotti is serving a 15-year prison sentence for federal racketeering charges that his former golden goose help the feds put together, and though he plans on appealing the guilty verdict, Shotti might have to get familiar with Bill Wither’s classic, “Ain’t No Sunshine” for the foreseeable future.

Tekashi meanwhile still plans to continue his rap career post-snitching and has even signed a new two-album deal with 10K Entertainment. Talk about throwing money away. Then again this new generation of rap fans might forgive Snitch9ine for his dime dropping ways and continue to support him once he’s a free man. You never know these days.

Tekashi’s Ex-Manager Shotti Asks His IG Followers To “PRAY 4 MY ENEMIES” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 19 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: