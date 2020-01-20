CONGRATS! ”Bad Boys 4 Life” Broke Records & Made Millions Opening Weekend!

Despite the fact that its been 17 long years since we’ve been drawn in by the “dramedy” of detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) on the big screen! Which, apparently has been too long for avid lovers of the original films.

The third piece of the Bad Boys Franchise, ”Bad Boys For Life” showed up and showed out, breaking records during its premiere weekend. According to Deadline, the beloved action-comedy made an estimated $68.1 million over the four-day Martin Luther King Day Weekend, including a whopping $59.175 million over the 3-day, Friday-Sunday frame and a $100M+ worldwide.

Bad Boys 4 Life is the number one film across the globe!

This historic debut is the second huge debut to release during MLK weekend of all time! Forbes Magazine says, Bad Boys For Life now “has a shot at being the biggest-grossing “new” January release of all time.” No wonder “Bad Boys 4” is already in the works!

Shout out Martin & Will for another classic!

Source: Baller Alert

Also On Power 107.5: