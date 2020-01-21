Did Wendy Williams Fart On live TV?!

It’s better out than in.

I mean am I lying? Looks like that hot tea Wendy Williams be sipping on during her show gave her gas. Fans are convinced Williams let one go during her Hot Topics segment on her show Friday (Jan. 17).

Wendy Williams let out a nasty fart during Friday’s episode of her daytime talk show (0:18). pic.twitter.com/wYJlhRWLt2 — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) January 19, 2020

When you been doing live TV for as long as her you gonna get caught slipping from time to time. Fans went down memory lane on the internet at other times Wendy got a little too comfy on TV.

Like that one time, she almost dropped the s-word before she burped.

Also, that one-time last year when she definitely said the n-word loud and clear.

Wendy comfortable AF! Sis said “you niggas” on live tv in front of the whyte folks 😩😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/UuTHid3crj — J.B. (@JustJameis) March 11, 2019

However, it looks like the fart tops the cake because fans haven’t been able to stop talking about it.

cant believe i put my earbuds in to hear wendy williams fart in 2020 https://t.co/aow4WVwviH — khalid (@OMXRI) January 20, 2020

Tha audience after Wendy Williams let out the mean wet fart on live tv pic.twitter.com/id1RwygRnD — Jay Tanjiro (@DoroJohn2) January 20, 2020

Karma caught her by surprise..

Little 👼 said "it's okay, nobody would here it" 👹 said "go ahead"

And the look on her face lmao https://t.co/LSbpd9X4B6 — Grady Allen (@Allen1983Allen) January 21, 2020

Source: The Jasmine Brand