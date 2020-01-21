CLOSE
Did Wendy Williams Fart On live TV?!

It’s better out than in.

I mean am I lying? Looks like that hot tea Wendy Williams be sipping on during her show gave her gas. Fans are convinced Williams let one go during her Hot Topics segment on her show Friday (Jan. 17).

 

When you been doing live TV for as long as her you gonna get caught slipping from time to time. Fans went down memory lane on the internet at other times Wendy got a little too comfy on TV.

Like that one time, she almost dropped the s-word before she burped.

 

Also, that one-time last year when she definitely said the n-word loud and clear.

 

However, it looks like the fart tops the cake because fans haven’t been able to stop talking about it.

 

 

