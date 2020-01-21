Don’t Miss Shades Of Gospel With Tim Bowman, Jr. In Wake Forest

The Wake Forest Renaissance Centre, 405 S. Brooks St., will host a lively and educational celebration of gospel music that connects all cultures, ages and backgrounds on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 5 p.m. The “Shades of Gospel” concert will highlight a range of traditional, southern and contemporary gospel music with featured performances by Grammy, Dove and Stellar Award-nominated artist Tim Bowman, Jr. and the Trinity Quartet.
Tim Bowman, Jr. started his music career in 2012 with the release of “Beautiful” by Trippin ‘N’ Rhythm Records. This album was his breakthrough release upon the Billboard Magazine Gospel Albums and Independent Albums charts. The song “He Will,” featuring Vickie Winans, his paternal aunt, charted on the Billboard Magazine Hot Gospel Songs chart. His critically acclaimed album “Listen” debuted at number one on Billboard Gospel Albums, and garnered two number one singles, “I’m Good” and “Fix Me.”
The Trinity Quartet has opened the Lexington BBQ Festival with “God Bless America” for several years. The group also won the “Male Quartet” division in the annual Benson State Singing Convention in 2011, 2013 and 2014. Known for such hits as “Wake Up Call,” “I Have Tomorrow,” “Listen With Your Heart,” “It Must Have Been You,” and “Looking For That Blessed Hope,” The Trinity Quartet has performed throughout North Carolina and beyond with such groups as The Dixie Melody Boys, The Hoppers, Michael Combs, and The Steels.
