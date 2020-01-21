While he is most associated for his golden touch for penning crossover hits Drake does know real Rap. He spent last week revisiting some of the classics.

As spotted on HipHopDX Champagne Papi grooved to some significant Hip-Hop works over the weekend. On Sunday, January 19 he took to his Instagram Story to share the vibes he grooved to. “Spent my night listening to some of the greatest ever” he wrote. He went on to post several photos of acts that he holds in high regards and have also influenced him as an artists.

Included in the informal tribute are Phonte of Little Brother, Dwele, Elzhi of Slum Village, Slum Village as a group, MF DOOM, Cody Chestnut and The Roots. Naturally the posts took the Hip-Hop community by surprise as Aubrey has been a long fixture in the Trap genre for the last couple years and even more recently revisited his love for United Kingdom Drill movement with “War”.

Drizzy is no stranger to some of these names. On his Comeback Season mixtape he worked with both Dwele and Little Brother. In 2010 he put heavy respeck on Phonte during his infamous interview with Nardwuar which you can see below.

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Drake Puts Respeck On DOOM, Little Brother And The Roots Via Instagram was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Martin Berrios Posted 22 hours ago

