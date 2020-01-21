It looks like Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner have decided to give it yet another go and try to get that whole thing back from 2018.

According to Page Six the star Philadelphia 76er and Kim Kardashian’s little sister turned fashion model have been spending lots of time canoodling since New Years Eve when the two hit up the Attico restaurant in Philadelphia. Their latest get together came this past Saturday night (Jan. 18) when Simmons and Jenner linked up at the Little Sister Lounge in the East Villiage after the 76ers put the beats on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

“They seemed together as a couple,” says a spy, who notes they came together and left together at 2 a.m. The couple were hanging out with Canadian rapper Nav.

Jenner and Simmons were also seen grabbing a low-key brunch together at Bubby’s in Tribeca the next day. The couple spent New Year’s Eve together, with Simmons renting out Philadelphia rooftop restaurant Attico. Jenner was also seen at a Sixers game in December in Philly.

From the looks of things it seems like their relationship is back in full swing for a third time (they dated and broke up in 2018 and then again in 2019). But while Jenner doesn’t seem to carry the “Kardashian Kurse” that destroyed the professional careers of those who’ve dated her famous older sisters Kim and Khloe (James Harden got out just in time), don’t expect Ben Simmons to hit another three-point shot anytime soon. Imagining he started raining them from here on out though? He might have to put a ring on that good luck charm just off of G.P.

Prayers Up: Ben Simmons & Kendall Jenner Going For A Three-Peat? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 23 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: