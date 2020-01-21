COLUMBUS: It’s Officially 614 Restaurant Week!

Hey C.O., it’s time to get our eat on! January 20th-25th is ‘614 Restaurant Week’ which gives you a chance to try out delicious meals from some of your favorite eateries and some you may have never tried before.

According to 614now.com, over 150 establishments are offering 3 course meals from $15-$40.

All of this good eating is for a good cause. The proceeds this year will benefit Pelotonia.

There’s something on the menu for everyone. Whether your a seafood, meat, or plant based food lover, your sure to find something delicious to fill your belly.

