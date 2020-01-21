Tyler Perry, A Fall From Grace

This amazing movie has fans raving that Tyler Perry trending at the tip of everyones tongue. A Fall From Grace, starring iconic actresses, Cicely Tyson and Phylicia Rashad and is billed as an “ominous,” “suspenseful” thriller by Netflix.The movie is about a woman who confesses to killing her new husband, and a lawyer who seeks to uncover the possible conspiracy at play, because from the beginning you get the feeling that Grace just be innocent right?
Keep in mind the movie was shot in 5 days, so although fans loved the drama, and suspense, they couldn’t help but point out the “EDITING ERRORS”!!
tyler perry what’s happening?? 😂 this man is drinking & eating air. how did this even get through editing? yoooo. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WgjIpvP90M
— amandla stenberg stan acc 🥰 xxx (@imchristiangayy) January 20, 2020
… now @tylerperry this is crazy. pic.twitter.com/KhiuaxQsZ5
— ig: keisean (@Keisean) January 19, 2020
imagine walking into tyler perry studios and shaking hands with tyler and he look good and he says “i’ll see you on set!”
then an hour later on set u see him with his acting wig on. pic.twitter.com/q8Ov1MedQF
— Anatomical Sales Assoc.🏋🏾♂️ (@JustSomeLuhBoi) January 18, 2020