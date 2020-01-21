Tyler Perry, A Fall From Grace

This amazing movie has fans raving that Tyler Perry trending at the tip of everyones tongue. A Fall From Grace, starring iconic actresses, Cicely Tyson and Phylicia Rashad and is billed as an “ominous,” “suspenseful” thriller by Netflix.The movie is about a woman who confesses to killing her new husband, and a lawyer who seeks to uncover the possible conspiracy at play, because from the beginning you get the feeling that Grace just be innocent right?

Keep in mind the movie was shot in 5 days, so although fans loved the drama, and suspense, they couldn’t help but point out the “EDITING ERRORS”!!

And a camera roll full of screenshots. You can’t make this stuff up.

Some noticed the different hair styling in scenes, wheres the continuity?