The top model Ashley Graham is now a Mother!

After nine years of marriage with her husband Justine Ervin, Graham has welcomes their first child, baby boy this Monday

The news was announced over Grahams instagram story….

“At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better,” she wrote in a note. “thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time,” she added, along with the child’s birthday.

Ervin re-posted her Story to his account.