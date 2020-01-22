DJ KHALED HAS ANOTHER ONE!!!!

Congratulations are in order as DJ Khaled has welcomed his second child with wife Nicole Tuck!!

The infamous music producer shared pictures on his Instagram showing the anticipation for their second baby boy’s arrival. And his last photo Monday night shows him give a high-five to the doctor that delivered their bundle of joy. Khaled captioned the photo, “THANK YOU ALLAH ! THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE !BLESS UP DR JIN ! ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

We aren’t sure of the new baby’s name just yet. If you recall, Khaled had us all tuned in during the birth of Asahd Khaled via Snapchat. But this time around it looks like he decided to enjoy the moments with his wife in private.

Khaled announced the news that he and his wife were expecting again back in September. He posted a video of Nicole getting an ultrasound while he and Asahd were there to support her.

“Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy,” Khaled said. “I’m feeling more inspired than ever now. As we go into this journey I’m taking FANLUV along with me to keep the love and blessings flowing to the world ! #FAMILY.”

Congratulations Khaled & Nicole!

Source: Complex

